Dick Whittington Pantomime – London's Calling
Dick is determined to find fame and fortune in old London Town, but big baddie King Rat and his nasty rat pack overrun London, leaving our hero to sort it out – and sort it he does! Aided by good friends Dame Sarah Snafflebratt, Idle Jack, Eileen, Dick’s faithful cat and a little magic from Fairy-Bowbells.
Don’t let the white stuff get you down - a winter tonic is waiting for you! Get your tickets for a cracking panto. Let our wonderful Front of House team look after you on arrival, sit back comfy seats and be treated to a traditional family pantomime that New Mills Art Theatre is famous for - loaded with gags, laughs for all ages, music, dancing, colourful sets and costumes.
We have three matinees starting at 2.15pm if you want to bring little ones to the panto – 1st, 2nd and 8th February - book your tickets now as matinees are always a sell-out.
Dick Whittington – 31 January - 1,2 & 7,8 February
New Mills Art Theatre
Jodrell Street SK22 3HJ
Evening Performances at 7.15pm:
Friday 31 January, Friday 7, Saturday 8 February 2025
Matinee Performances at 2.15pm:
Saturday 1, Sunday 2, Saturday 8 February 2025
Tickets can be purchased on-line from
http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime
(Booking fees apply)
TICKETS: Adults £14.50 - Under 16's £12.50 - Boxes (4 seats) £60
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult
Booking fees do not apply to tickets purchased from the Art Theatre Box Office - discounts for group bookings available
Tel: 07983 344 862 - email: [email protected] or call in at the Art Theatre Box Office on Sunday 12th, 19th & 26th January 2025 between 1pm and 4pm.