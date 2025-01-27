Dick Whittington brings New Year cheer to New Mills

Children's ensemble

It’s pantomime time at New Mills Art Theatre this Friday so prepare to leave those winter blues ‘behind you.’

Friends of the Art Theatre is gearing up for a fantastic production of Dick Whittington, a traditional pantomime which follows the adventures of our hero and his cat on their quest for a better life. However, with baddie King Rat alongside dastardly duo Frank and Sammy standing in their way, their travels are less than straightforward.

Featuring esteemed restaurant owner Sarah Snafflebratt and plucky Alice who falls in love with Dick, this wonderful cast, supported by a talented ensemble and dancers, promises to take you on a journey full of twists and turns from New Mills to London.

Rehearsal

Running from this Friday 31 January to Saturday 8 February, this family-friendly pantomime will have audiences booing the baddies and hailing our heroes.

Director Cathryn Yates said: “Both cast and crew have worked so hard on bringing this fabulous story to life. Please come and show your support.”

With fantastic choreography by Tegan Williams whose journey has come full circle after appearing in pantomimes as a child, and catchy songs arranged by Musical Director Claire Sweeney, Dick Whittington will have audiences tapping their feet and singing along.

Get your tickets today and join us for the purr-fect family pantomime.

Cast

Performances

Friday 31 January, Friday 7 February and Saturday 8 February - 7.15pm

Saturday 1 February, Sunday 2 February and Saturday 8 February- 2.15pm

Ticket information:

Adults: £14.50

Concessions: £12.50

Book your tickets now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime Booking fees may apply.

Tickets can also be purchased at A Allen & Son, 45 Union Road, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3EL on weekdays between 9am and 5pm.

New Mills Art Theatre

Jodrell Street

SK22 3HJ