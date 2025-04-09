Derbion Presents the search for local musicians of all ages

Calling all local musicians! Derbion is looking for talented East Midlands-based musicians of all ages to perform live in the heart of the centre throughout the year.

Derbion is searching for talented musicians from across the region to perform throughout the year, providing up and coming musicians with the chance to engage with the community and showcase their music and talent in a lively, high-footfall destination.

Musicians from across the region, whether solo artists, bands, or choirs, have can express their interest and apply via link where they will need to simply share their name and key details, as well as a video or sample of their music.

All musical styles and genres are welcome, and performers of all ages are invited to apply. However, any musicians under 16 years old will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their performance.

Selected musicians will have the chance to perform in a dedicated space for a live audience. They will also have the opportunity to connect with the local community, gain exposure to thousands of visitors and receive promotional support from Derbion throughout the process.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “We’re thrilled to be offering local musicians of all styles, genres and ages the chance to perform at Derbion throughout the year as part of our brand-new initiative, Derbion Presents.

“We hope the opportunity provides local musicians the chance to gain exposure, build their fan base, and be part of a new and exciting community-focused celebration throughout the year. So, whether you’re a solo artist, part of a band, or an emerging performer looking for ways to showcase your talent and grow your platform, we’d love to hear from you!”

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.derbion.com/derbion-presents/.