Day of folk stories in New Mills
Lisa will read from her latest collection of traditional folk stories, as well as from her other books, telling magical tales about woodland, rivers and plants.
The joint event with High Street Books and Records includes four sessions at Rock Mill Centre on 6th April, each lasting about 30-40mins at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.
There is also an event at Matlock Storytelling Cafe on 4th April.
The stories are suitable for adults and children, aged 5+
Originally trained as an ecologist, Lisa collects and tells folk stories to remind us of the enduring links between humans and the natural world.
She retells old stories with a contemporary twist.
Expect dragons and monsters, goddesses and ghosts, mermaids and shapeshifters.
From the beckoning darkness of the ancient woods and the deep ocean, to the liminal coast where the sea-gods meet the land, these stories continue to captivate us, and remind us of our call to the wild side.
Lisa explains: “I love to tell stories that inspire, provoke curiosity and build stronger connections between people and nature.
“I work with the oral storytelling tradition, where traditional and modern stories are remembered, shared and passed on to others.
“Stories are the voices of our ancestors. They are part of our heritage and help us to make sense of the world around us.
“They are for all ages, so please do join me in New Mills or Matlock, and immerse yourself in tales of bravery, mystery and beauty”.
Lisa is the author of four books, published by History Press. Her books are at the event and from High Street Books and Records, New Mills and all good bookshops:
English Folk Tales of Coast and Sea
River Folk Tales of Britain and Ireland
Woodland Folk Tales of Britain and Ireland
Botanical Folk Tales of Britain and Ireland
For more information about Lisa Schneidau look up: https://www.lisaschneidau.co.uk/