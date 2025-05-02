Date announced: One World Festival is coming back to the High Peak in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One World Festival returns to the scenic town of New Mills, in the High Peak, on Saturday 5th July bringing live entertainment and food for all. The free festival will take place between 12 – 6pm in High Lea Park.

Be among the hundreds of people expected to join festival organisers in celebrating peace, the environment, cultural diversity, and world development. You will enjoy an exciting programme of live music from a wide range of bands and solo acts, including a high-energy set of electronic music by the High Peak Bass Collective. The full line-up will be announced closer to the event date.

Expect fun activities for all ages, talks, spoken word performances, and plenty of stalls – all highlighting the festival’s theme: ‘Cooperation builds a better world’. Get inspired by and show your support for multiple community groups and charities working to make a positive impact in the High Peak and the wider world. Enjoy the choice of international food on offer and help raise funds for next year’s event by donating what you can or buying a drink.

Sophie Mackreth, one of the voluntary organisers of the festival says “it’s fantastic to be looking forward to the 35th year of the One World Festival in New Mills - we have never needed to come together more and we invite anyone wanting to contribute to the theme to get in touch!”

One World Festival 2024

Volunteers are needed to make this wonderful event happen - please express your interest via [email protected]. For more festival news and opportunities, check out the festival’s social media and website: www.oneworldfestival.org

One World Festival is a volunteer-led initiative supported by local borough and county councillors, traders, stall holders and bucket collections on the day. This year the music and other content of the festival is largely funded by profits from New Mills Folk Night, which One World Festival ran with New Mills Festival as a joint fundraiser.