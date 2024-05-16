Confessions of a comedian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looking for laughs? Looking for tips on comedy? Looking for something to be offended by? Then this show is for you!

In this comedy show filled with jokes, stories and confessions, comedian Thao Cao will be tackling topics including tattoos, Tik Tok, travel, toilets, and true crimes.

After performing comedy for over a decade, making audiences laugh out loud with her cheeky humour (and making a few people angry with some controversial jokes) Thao has several things to reveal about her experience as a comedian and her personal views on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Taboo and triggering subjects in comedy*Cancel culture*And “punching down” jokes

Thao performing in Hornsby Hotel

This is a show about the freedom that comes from not caring too much about what people think of you and the importance of thinking for yourself.

If you’re looking for laughs, looking for tips on comedy or looking for something to be offended by, then this show is for you!

“Always surprising, Thao laced cheeky one-liners through poignant moments with ease. A compelling storyteller”Upside Adelaide “Unique and refreshing humour” Sydney Arts Guide “Natural and honest, Thao has a fascinating way of intertwining issues of today in creative ways” Fringe Review

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing 3 nights only Wednesday 10th, Thursday 11th and Friday 12th 8.30pm at Buxton Conservative Club.

Link to tickets.