Christmas Craft Fair at Whaley Bridge Coworkers
Visitors can enjoy festive drinks and mince pies while browsing, and entry is completely free. Everyone is welcome to come along, soak up the atmosphere and support local makers by picking up some unique presents.
Event details
- Date: Saturday 1 November
- Time: 10.00 am to 2.00 pm
- Venue: Whaley Bridge Coworkers
For stallholders
Tables are available for just £10. To book, please email Val at [email protected]. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended.
About Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC
Whaley Bridge Coworkers is a community interest company providing an affordable, flexible coworking space in the heart of Whaley, based at 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR. Alongside desks and facilities, the space regularly hosts events, exhibitions and community activities, creating a warm and welcoming hub for local people. Find out more at whaleybridgecoworkers.com