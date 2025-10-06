Christmas Craft Fair at Whaley Bridge Coworkers

By Yasmin Cotton
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is getting festive this November with a community Christmas Craft Fair. The event will bring together a mix of stalls showcasing handmade gifts, seasonal treats and creative crafts - the perfect chance to start your Christmas shopping locally.

Visitors can enjoy festive drinks and mince pies while browsing, and entry is completely free. Everyone is welcome to come along, soak up the atmosphere and support local makers by picking up some unique presents.

Event details

  • Date: Saturday 1 November
  • Time: 10.00 am to 2.00 pm
  • Venue: Whaley Bridge Coworkers
Whaley Bridge Coworkers is opening their doors this November for a community Christmas craft fair.
Whaley Bridge Coworkers is opening their doors this November for a community Christmas craft fair.

For stallholders

Tables are available for just £10. To book, please email Val at [email protected]. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended.

About Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC

Whaley Bridge Coworkers is a community interest company providing an affordable, flexible coworking space in the heart of Whaley, based at 8 Old Rd, Whaley Bridge, High Peak SK23 7HR. Alongside desks and facilities, the space regularly hosts events, exhibitions and community activities, creating a warm and welcoming hub for local people. Find out more at whaleybridgecoworkers.com

