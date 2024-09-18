Christmas at The Crescent

By Lewis Howe
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2024
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 14:50 BST
Christmas at the Crescent is a truly magical experience, where you can relax and enjoy the festive season in the elegant surroundings of the Buxton Crescent Hotel.

Enjoy that much needed quality time with family and friends. Our festive cheer and delicious cuisine will make it an experience to remember. We have options for all requirements from a festive afternoon tea with Prosecco to our three-night Christmas package.

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Crescent

Served throughout December

Festive Afternoon Tea at The Buxton Crescent

Soak up the festive ambiance of the Crescent and lose yourself with tiers of festive themed sweet treats and classic Christmas favorites.

5 Course Christmas Day Lunch

Join us for a 5 Course traditional Christmas Day Lunch with a glass of Champagne and enjoy the truly magical surroundings.

Best of all we will take care of everything so you can enjoy a Christmas Day to remember.

Boxing Day Lunch

Keep the Christmas celebrations going on Boxing Day and indulge and a delicious 3 Course lunch, giving you extra time to relax with those who mean the most.

New Year Package

You are invited to welcome in 2024 with style and sophistication. Celebrations begin with a glass of Champagne on arrival followed by a Five-course dinner served in the Dining Room whilst enjoying our Live Singer and host Ryan Mac.

A leisurely breakfast starts off the new year before saying goodbye, unless of course you wish to stay longer

Festive Private Dining

Why not book one of our private rooms to celebrate in style. We can host 30 people in our elegant Blue Room, 40 guests in the Drawing room and 100 guests in the spectacular Assembly rooms. Turn it into an overnight stay and get complimentary access to our fabulous thermal spa. To find out more and book contact: [email protected]

