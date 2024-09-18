Christmas at The Crescent
Enjoy that much needed quality time with family and friends. Our festive cheer and delicious cuisine will make it an experience to remember. We have options for all requirements from a festive afternoon tea with Prosecco to our three-night Christmas package.
Festive Afternoon Tea at the Crescent
Served throughout December
Soak up the festive ambiance of the Crescent and lose yourself with tiers of festive themed sweet treats and classic Christmas favorites.
5 Course Christmas Day Lunch
Join us for a 5 Course traditional Christmas Day Lunch with a glass of Champagne and enjoy the truly magical surroundings.
Best of all we will take care of everything so you can enjoy a Christmas Day to remember.
Boxing Day Lunch
Keep the Christmas celebrations going on Boxing Day and indulge and a delicious 3 Course lunch, giving you extra time to relax with those who mean the most.
New Year Package
You are invited to welcome in 2024 with style and sophistication. Celebrations begin with a glass of Champagne on arrival followed by a Five-course dinner served in the Dining Room whilst enjoying our Live Singer and host Ryan Mac.
A leisurely breakfast starts off the new year before saying goodbye, unless of course you wish to stay longer
Festive Private Dining
Why not book one of our private rooms to celebrate in style. We can host 30 people in our elegant Blue Room, 40 guests in the Drawing room and 100 guests in the spectacular Assembly rooms. Turn it into an overnight stay and get complimentary access to our fabulous thermal spa. To find out more and book contact: [email protected]
