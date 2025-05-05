Chinley Soprano to make professional opera debut at Buxton Festival 2025

Playing the role of ‘Sleeping beauty’ in Respighi’s ‘La Bella Dormente nel Bosco’

A young opera singer from Chinley is set to make her professional debut at the Buxton Festival 2025. Chloe Hare-Jones, who grew up in Chinley Derbyshire, will take to the stage with her first debut role—fulfilling a dream that began at just six years old.

Her passion for music started early, when she joined the Kinder Children’s Choir. From there, she went on to study at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music, before continuing her training at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where she completed both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in vocal performance. She was then accepted into the prestigious David Seligman Opera School, known for producing exceptional young talent.

Now, Chloe Hare-Jones is returning to the region that nurtured her love for music, as she performs professionally for the first time just a short distance from her hometown. It’s a full-circle moment for the soprano, who says she’s proud to represent Derbyshire on the national stage.