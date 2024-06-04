Chicago Theatre Company performs at the Buxton Fringe
The Fringe Preview is in New Mills at the Spring Bank Arts Centre, 5 July at 7.30pm. The show will then be performed in Buxton at the United Reformed Church, 6 and 7 July at 7.30pm and 8 July at 2.30pm for Tea and Sweets Matinee.
On the Spot Theatre Company of Chicago is pleased to bring to the Peak District the U.K. premiere of a new play, A Mid-Course Correction, written and directed by Mike Brayndick. No stranger to the British theatre scene, Mike’s adaptation of Sons and Lovers has played at the Bloomsbury Theatre after touring England and Wales. Mike’s play, How to Make a Rainbow, about the art and life of Joseph Cornell was also previously featured at the St. Ives Festival. Now, On The Spot Theatre is thrilled to present four performances of A Mid-Course Correction as part of the Buxton Fringe festival with the preview performance in New Mills at the Spring Bank Arts Center followed by three performances in Buxton itself at the United Reform Church.
Come enjoy this intriguing play about a young mother on a day out from her family responsibilities, a two-hander that is thought provoking, down-to-earth, and fun! Emma Friend and Casey Brayndick, after a five-week run in Chicago, are excited to be presenting this show in the Peak District as part of the Festival.
In the new drama by Mike Brayndick, A Mid-Course Correction, a young mother goes astray. Or does she? Let AI decide? Decide yourself. Time-travel into a Kate Chopin story. Enjoy the UK Premiere of an intriguing literary adventure inspired by the short story, A Pair of Silk Stockings, by Kate Chopin. A Mid-Course Correction explores the importance of both critical thinking and imagination in determining our place in the world and forging possibilities for a better future.