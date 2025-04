Coffee Morning

Chapel-en-le-Frith Women's Institute are holding their annual Coffee Morning on 17 May 2025 at 10am at the New Inn, Chapel-en-le-Frith. Please come along and support us.

We have various stalls, including the not to be missed cake stall.

Come along have a browse, try your luck on the Tombola and have a coffee and enjoy a sit and chat with your friends.