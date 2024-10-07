Chapel Male Voice Choir celebrate Christmas with concert

Chapel Male Voice Choir

Chapel Male Voice Choir are once again performing in concert to celebrate Christmas.

They are hosting a special charity evening of Brass and Voices at the Palace Hotel, Buxton, thanks to Britannia Hotels, and welcome guests Burbage Band.

It will take place on Sunday 8th December at 7.00pm.

Admission is Adults £10, Children Free . Book via Buxton Opera House or Pay on the Door. All proceeds to go to Ashgate hospice.