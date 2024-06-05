Chapel-en-le-Frith Women's Institute afternoon tea

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On 22 June, 2pm until 4pm, Chapel WI are hosting an afternoon tea at Chapel Play House, 16 Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak SK23 0EZ, raising money for Christie Macclesfield in Memory of Marie Lawton.

Come along and enjoy a lovely afternoon tea of a selection of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats and coffee or a pot of tea. Tickets available from Halls Mica in Chapel £12.50 per ticket. Limited number of tickets available on the day at £13.50 each.