Chapel-en-le-Frith: July Coffee Morning

Chapel-en-le-Frith WI Coffee Morning will take place on Saturday, 27 July, 2024, 10am to 12.20pm at The New Inn, Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Come along and support us at our annual Coffee Morning.

Enjoy a cuppa and browse our stalls.

Treat yourself to a piece of cake, find a book to read or some plants for your garden.

Oh and don't forget to get some tombola tickets!