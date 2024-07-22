Chapel-en-le-Frith: July Coffee Morning

By Julie Davenport
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:57 BST
Chapel-en-le-Frith WI Coffee Morning will take place on Saturday, 27 July, 2024, 10am to 12.20pm at The New Inn, Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Come along and support us at our annual Coffee Morning.

Enjoy a cuppa and browse our stalls.

Treat yourself to a piece of cake, find a book to read or some plants for your garden.

Oh and don't forget to get some tombola tickets!

