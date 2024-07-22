Chapel-en-le-Frith: July Coffee Morning
Chapel-en-le-Frith WI Coffee Morning will take place on Saturday, 27 July, 2024, 10am to 12.20pm at The New Inn, Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Come along and support us at our annual Coffee Morning.
Enjoy a cuppa and browse our stalls.
Treat yourself to a piece of cake, find a book to read or some plants for your garden.
Oh and don't forget to get some tombola tickets!
