Celebrity TV chefs and music headliners announce for huge 3 day festival

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Star announcements in the live theatres include: Two time winner of Great British Menu and 4AA Rosette awarded, Adam Reid, from Adam Reid at The French, MasterChef champions, Tom Rhodes and Manchester-based Simon Wood and 2024 semi-finalist, Fateha Khanom, Great British Menu winner, Daniel McGeorge, from Vetch in Liverpool, Great British Bake Off stars, Gilly Howard, Dan Hunter and Hayley Tully, Great British Menu star, Stuart Collins, MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist, Ritchie Stainsby, chef Luke Payne, from Michelin recommended The Pack Horse, Hayfield and 3AA Rosette awarded, Richard Nuttall, from Next Door in Frodsham.

Music headliners include: Two time Brit awarded Blue, who’ve scored multiple number one hits and over 16 million record sales, The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and numerous huge hits, and the legendary Symphonic Ibiza, will perform an unforgettable fusion of dance anthems, with live vocals, a sensational DJ and exhilarating live orchestra.

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with ITV and BBC experts Tom Surgey and Joe Wadsack

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

New features this year include Great Taste Market, courtesy of Great Taste, where people can come together to discover new tastes and celebrate the art of good food.

The Tasting Theatre - where visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from hot and spicy adventures to mystery sweet and savoury pairings.

And International Cook School, where festival goers can learn new techniques and cook a dish to take away, with lessons from top chefs.

Other activities include: Flaming hot action at the Fire Stage with BBQ masters, Chilli eating competitions, Silent Disco, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.

Tatton Park, Cheshire

11th, 12th, 13th July 2025

