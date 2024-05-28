Car Treasure Hunt taking place near Buxton this June
Our family-friendly car treasure hunt sets off from Pomeroy Farm, Pomeroy, near Buxton SK17 9QG, from 2pm on Sunday, 9th June (there's lots of free parking on site).
The course takes approximately 2 hours and all entries must be in by 4.30pm.
It's just £2 per person to enter and under 10's go free!
The winner of the treasure hunt gets a family hamper plus every car is automatically entered into a free raffle for an ice cream voucher.
Ice cream, snacks and hot and cold drinks will be available to buy from Pomeroy Farm. Why not make a day of it - Pomeroy Farm has direct access onto the High Peak Trail for a walk or bike ride, bring a picnic and also meet the small animals and rare breeds on the farm.
Proceeds go to The Pomeroy Trust who are working to restore Pomeroy War Memorial Hall.
Further info: Jenny 07791 337323 or Bek [email protected] or message us on Facebook www.facebook.com/pomeroymemorialhall.
See you there!