Buxton's Heritage Unveiled: A summer of enlightening talks at The Pump Room
Kicking off the season on Thursday, 20th June at 7:30 pm is 'The Unsung Heroes of D-Day'. This poignant live talk shines a light on the overlooked figures of Operation Overlord, whose vital contributions have long been overshadowed by mainstream narratives. From the teenage soldier on Omaha Beach to the logistical masterminds behind the scenes, their stories are finally being told.
The celebration continues through the weekend of 22-23 June with 'Pump Room 130', marking 130 years of the venue's rich history. The event promises a vibrant mix of past and present, featuring an open mic night where tales and tunes will echo the grandeur of the Pump Room's service to the community.
On Thursday, 27th June at 6:30 pm, delve into the clandestine world of espionage with 'Cold War Spies', hosted by Ian Sanders, renowned producer of the Cold War Conversations podcast. This event is a must-attend for anyone fascinated by the intricate web of intelligence and intrigue that defined an era.
July offers a dramatic turn with 'Fotheringhay Mary, Queen of Scots and Men' on the 9th, 12th, and 18th. This powerful performance, lauded as "spellbinding" by the Buxton Fringe Review 2023, presents the Queen's harrowing tale on the eve of her execution, accompanied by a Q&A session.
The series culminates on Wednesday, 31st July at 6:30 pm with 'It wasn't all about the Pankhursts'. Speaker Charlotte Gringras guides us through the stories of the unsung heroines of the Suffrage movement, celebrating their indelible impact on history.
For more information on these captivating events and to discover more hidden gems of Buxton's heritage, visit buxtoncrescentexperience.com. Join us at The Pump Room for a summer of discovery and remembrance, where every story resonates with the echoes of the past.
