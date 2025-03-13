Buxton's famous pump room ready for spring

From boarded up and empty, to a thriving hub of community activity in just eight years, Buxton’s Victorian Pump Room has reinvented itself once more and is ready to welcome locals and visitors over the coming spring and summer months.

Last year this unique building, right at the heart of Buxton, welcomed over 100,000 people and hopes to top that this year. What has changed? Well, thanks to a recent High Street Improvement Grant from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, awarded by High Peak Borough Council, the Pump Room looks better than ever, inside and out.

Spring flowers in Crescent Trust colours sit in glazed pots on top of new wooden hand carts. Inside - and occasionally outside, weather permitting - morning coffee and cake can be enjoyed on French bistro-style chairs and tables, whilst enjoying one of Buxton’s best views: The Crescent Hotel.

The grant also allowed the purchase of clearer signage within the building, showcasing what is on offer, as well as enhanced accessibility features including a hearing loop and a Buxton-proof wheelchair with sturdy tyres.

Buxton's Famous Pump Room is ready for Spring!

Welcome funding has also come from the Bingham Trust allowing the purchase of a large screen with back projection to enhance the image quality of the popular series of Pump Room talks. Audiences can now see and hear everything clearly.

The Pump Room is now right at the beating heart of Buxton and is a vital asset for locals and visitors alike. Buxton wouldn’t be the same without it. It is run by staff and volunteers of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, and could not exist without generous funding.

What is the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust?

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is a charity and was established in 2017 to celebrate and preserve Buxton’s unique history including the Crescent, the spa town and of course the world-famous thermal water. The Trust delivers Buxton’s Visitor Information service on behalf of High Peak Borough Council.

The Trust’s vision is to ensure the Crescent buildings are accessible and available to all who live in and visit Buxton. This is achieved through events, talks, educational activities for all, the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience and tourist information services in the Pump Room. All activities are aimed at supporting Buxton’s communities, businesses and vibrant visitor economy.

The vast majority of funding has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This funding enabled the Trust to be set up, to employ staff and to begin operations and the NLHF continues to support the Trust’s work today. Additional Grants from different strands of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund enabled the Trust to test out ideas for events in 2024 which will be bigger and better in 2025 - and form part of a programme of nationwide events to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

The Trust’s CEO, Simon Wallwork said “Heartfelt thanks must go to all our funders. We simply couldn’t do what we do without them, and they can rest assured that every single penny we spend goes towards achieving our vision of preserving our heritage, encouraging access for all and celebrating all that is unique to Buxton.’