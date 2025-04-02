Buxton Pump Room hosts local artists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Open Arts 2025 will be at Buxton Pump Room. Celebrate creativity and artistic passion at Derbyshire Open Arts 2025, returning this year over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, from Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May. This much-loved annual event will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

The iconic Buxton Pump Room will once again play host to a vibrant showcase of talent, featuring three exceptional artists: Ann Chapman, a skilled watercolourist whose work features landscapes from the UK and Europe as well as delicate botanical paintings; Julie-Anne Lewis a talented silversmith who uses recycled seaglass and cast silver seashells in her jewellery collections; and Jenny Marshall, a fine artist focused on sustainability who creates stunning paintings and sculptures using reclaimed wood.

This year, the Buxton Pump Room is the only venue in Buxton showcasing artists from the 250-strong Derbyshire Open Arts event, making it a must-see destination.

Located in the heart of historic Buxton, the Pump Room is operated by Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving the town’s unique history. Home to St. Anne’s Well, visitors can enjoy fresh spring water while exploring creative displays that celebrate Buxton’s rich heritage

Jenny Marshall works with reclaimed wood, using the grain, knots and features in her art.

This collaboration between the Buxton Pump Room and Derbyshire Open Arts in such an important historic building, makes this an extraordinary cultural experience.

Brochures for the event are being distributed across Derbyshire, with plenty available at the Pump Room. Further details about the featured artists can be found on the Derbyshire Open Arts website, the Buxton Pump Room website, and the artists' individual websites.

Don't miss out! Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the artistic heart of Derbyshire this May.

Julie Anne Lewis is passionate about sea glass, each piece she uses has been carefully collected on costal walks,

Visit: www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk/ search Venue 48

Ann Chapman www.annchapmanart.co.uk

Jenny Marshall www.jennymarshallarts.com