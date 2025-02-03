Buxton Library of Things celebrates one year of community borrowing

By Jean Ball
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 11:12 BST
The Buxton Library of Things is celebrating it’s first birthday. Launched on 30th January 2024 the community borrowing service has been embraced by local people – nearly 200 people have already registered to use the service.

Situated in Buxton Library on Kents Bank Road the inventory of items that can be borrowed for nominal fees (maximum £5 per item per week) includes a wide range of tools and domestic things that you only need occasionally.

Having a party? The Library of Things has an urn, cups, glasses, cutlery, gazebos, folding chairs, and a popcorn maker you could borrow.

Small visitors coming to stay? Borrow a child’s inflatable bed with integrated sleeping bag, and a foldable high chair.

Garden plans? You could borrow a lawn mower, scarifier, aerator, long loppers, hedge trimmer, a rake, and more.

DIY time? Check out the wide range of hand and power tools including drain rods, wall paper stripper, ladder, and a faucet installation tool.

There is even a wheeled trolley and a big rucksack that you can borrow to carry your items home in if you don’t want to use a car.

Thanks to the support of Derbyshire County Council who provide the premises, and a great team of Transition Buxton volunteers, the Library of Things is saving people money, and by reducing the need for individual households to buy, store, and maintain multiples of items that can be shared, helps to reduce our collective carbon footprint. After a small start-up grant from the National Lottery via Transition Together the Buxton Library of Things is now self-funding and continues to grow.

Browse the inventory online anytime, join, reserve your items, then collect and return them at Buxton Library on Monday evenings 5-7pm, or Saturday mornings 10-12. https://buxtonlibraryofthings.myturn.com/library/

Got a question, something you’d like to donate, or want to join the volunteer team? email [email protected]

Transition Buxton encourages and supports our local community to live sustainably and to build our collective resilience to environmental change. We aim to reduce or eliminate waste, the use of fossil fuels, and misuse of plastics.

As a Community Interest Company, Transition Buxton is entirely funded and run by volunteers (and some project-specific grants), has no political or commercial affiliations, and concentrates on delivering practical change locally. New members are always welcome. See our website.

