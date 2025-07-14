Buxton International Festival 2025 is underway

By Kate Gedge
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Yewon Han as Ophélie and Gregory Feldmann as Hamlet
Yewon Han as Ophélie and Gregory Feldmann as Hamlet
Buxton International Festival is underway and it’s hot stuff. This weekend has seen record temperatures on and off the stage with stunning jazz at the Palace Hotel, knock-out opera premieres and thought-provoking talks.

Neil Hughes jazz director said: “It’s been such a great weekend. We’ve had 13 events at The Palace Hotel so far this weekend, and the audience has been up on their feet dancing.”

The Stage newspaper has reported the festival’s opening opera, Hamlet, as a must-see triumph and Gregory Feldmann as outstanding in the leading role. “Seizing his opportunity to present a star performance, Gregory Feldmann as Hamlet never falters throughout a long evening in which his voice and dramatic conviction are on constant display.” (George Hall)

Opera Shorts also opened over the weekend and “people absolutely loved it”, says producer Helen Goodman who will be interviewed about the project on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row tomorrow (Tuesday, 14 July).

Gregory Feldmann as Hamlet with chorus
Gregory Feldmann as Hamlet with chorus

Petroc Trelawney and Diane Abbott have been amongst the early guests in the Books programme. Director Victoria Dawson said “We’re off to a great start with an incredible line-up of speakers expected over the next few days including James Rebanks, Erling Kagge and Jonathan Sumption.

Waterstone Books’ pop-up store in the Pavilion Arts Centre is buzzing and the Box Office phone is ringing off the hook.

Hurry and book your tickets now – future events include all nine operas, The Tallis Scholars, The King’s Singers, Jeremy Hunt and John Crace, Latin for Lovers starring Clare Teal and much more.

Box Office Tel 01298 72190

