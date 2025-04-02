Buxton Fringe Springboard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Springboard! Join us for Springboard, a fun promotional event with party food and a pay bar plus extracts from Fringe events.

So far we have singer-songwriter Chris Milner - Journeyman booked in as well as comedians Dom Hutchins and Andy Mycock!

Springboard is on April 12th from 7-9pm at the Pump Room opposite Buxton's Crescent Hotel.

We already have over 150 entries into this year's Buxton FRINGE

Perfect time to celebrate and enjoy some live performance from a few fringe favourites