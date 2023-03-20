Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine

Buxton Fringe has confirmed its entertainment line-up for Springboard, a social event at the town’s Green Man Gallery designed to mark the changing season and promote the Fringe’s forthcoming festival in July.

Singer song-writer Hannah Brine and pianist George Acquah will be bringing folk-pop inspired by the great artists of the late Sixties and early Seventies. There will also be a taster performance featuring music and mime from innovative singer, Egriega, plus comedy from Sarah Carratt and Chrissy Dawson of the popular northern sketch group I’ll Have What She’s Having Productions.

The open-to-all party takes place at one of the Fringe’s key managed venues, Buxton’s Green Man Gallery, on Saturday April 1st from 7 to 9pm. Food and drink will be provided (donations welcome) and there will be plenty of opportunity for performers, audience members, Fringe Friends, supporters and volunteers to mingle and chat.

In honour of the changing season, the Green Man stage will be decorated with orange flowers and the performers have been invited to incorporate the theme of spring into their acts. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the gallery’s new Spring Gathering exhibition.

As a charity run entirely by volunteers, the Fringe is always looking for help and hopes that new people may want to get involved or become Fringe Friends.Says Fringe Marketing Officer, Stephanie Billen: “We have about 100 entries already so it’s looking as if it will be a lively festival. Our free Springboard event offers a chance to enjoy a sneak preview of some of our acts and to meet some of the team in a relaxed evening of entertainment.”

For further information about the Fringe and to see What’s On in July, please visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk or use the free-to-download Buxton Fringe App. The final date for Fringe entrants wishing to be featured in the printed programme is April 16th.

