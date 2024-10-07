Buxton Drama League returns with hard-hitting 80s classic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This November, Buxton Drama League returns to the Pavilion Arts Centre with one of the classic plays of the 20th century. Road by Jim Cartwright follows the inhabitants of one street in Northern England on a night in 1987 as they each try to escape their depressed lives in a cocktail of booze, sex, chips and dancing.

Road was voted one of the best plays of the 20th century by the National Theatre. When it was first produced in 1986, it won the Samuel Beckett Award, Drama magazine’s Best New Play Award and was joint winner of the George Devine Award and the Plays and Players’ Best New Play Award. In 2023, Buxton Drama League produced Cartwright’s drama Two for the Buxton Fringe, playing to sell-out audiences.

Jim Cartwright’s Road is a true ensemble play with 31 characters played by 11 actors. Robbie Carnegie plays the narrator of the piece. He says: ‘Scullery is a drunken down-and-out who’s in and out of all the houses along the Road, watching the sad, funny, rude, desperate lives of its residents and getting into his own scrapes along the way. The play was written in the 80s and yet its depiction of people reaching the end of the line as a result of economic deprivation remains depressingly relevant today.’

Among the characters on your visit to Road are Dor and Lane, tottering down the cobbles to the Millstone Pub; Louise and Carol turning out for a drink and a boogie to the latest hits of ’87, Old Molly and Jerry sadly reminiscing on simpler times, Helen trying to find love in the arms of a drunken soldier, Skin Lad attempting to break a cycle of violence through meditation and Eddie and Brink, escaping from their downtrodden lives through the power of soul music. They all have their own ways of living – surviving – waiting for someone to come and shine their lives up.

Some of the inhabitants of Road

Road will be performed at the Pavilion Arts Centre from Thursday 7 to Saturday 9 November 7.30pm. Tickets are available now from Buxton Opera House on 01298 72190 or buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. The plays contains strong language and adult themes.