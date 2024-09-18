Buxton Crescent Wedding Open Day this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at the Buxton Crescent for our wedding open day, Sunday 20th October 12.00pm - 16.00pm

You will be able to view the stunning Assembly Rooms and Bridal Suites dressed to give you and idea of how beautiful it will look on your special day or give you inspiration to see what is possible.

You’ll be able to see the beautiful styling of the Hotel whilst enjoying canapes and Fizz.

For more information or to register your attendance please contact our Wedding Team on 01298 808 999 or email [email protected]