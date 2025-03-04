Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust to relaunch Friends Group with special event

By Louise Brooks
Published 4th Mar 2025, 08:55 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
The Pump Room and Visitor Information CentreThe Pump Room and Visitor Information Centre
The Pump Room and Visitor Information Centre
The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is delighted to announce the relaunch of the Friends of Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, with a special evening event on Thursday, 3rd April, at 6:30pm in The Pump Room.

This gathering invites heritage supporters, local residents, and history enthusiasts to come together and learn how they can play a role in preserving and celebrating Buxton’s rich history.

An Evening of Heritage and Community

The BCHT Friends group has long been an important part of the Trust’s work, helping to support heritage conservation and engagement in the town. This relaunch aims to strengthen connections with those who value Buxton’s unique heritage, offering fresh opportunities to get involved.

An Education Event in The Pump RoomAn Education Event in The Pump Room
An Education Event in The Pump Room

During the evening, guests will:

  • Meet the team behind Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.
  • Learn about ongoing projects and future plans.
  • Discover ways to support and engage with the Trust’s work.

Set in the elegant surroundings of The Pump Room, the event will provide an insight into how the Trust continues to protect and share Buxton’s history. Whether you are a dedicated history lover or simply curious about the town’s heritage, all are welcome.

For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact [email protected] or visit https://buxtoncrescentexperience.com/tour/friendsevent/

