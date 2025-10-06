Buxton and Chapel charities to benefit from Hayfield pub’s bingo night

A High Peak pub is set to host another bingo night for two local charities.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kinder Lodge in Hayfield will host Cheery Beery Bingo on the evening of Friday, October 17 at 7:30pm.

It follows a successful charity bingo night at the Hayfield pub earlier in the year, where over £400 was fundraised for Blythe House Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time around, money will be raised for two local charities, being Blythe House Hospice and The Rossendale Trust.

Hayfield resident Alexander Greensmith and Hayfield businesswoman Amber Jayne-Sands will co-host the bingo night.

The event will be co-hosted by Hayfield resident Alexander Greensmith who works in the Buxton in PR, and The Village Store Hayfield head Amber Jayne-Sands.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who will be turning up and donating,” said Amber.

“I am doing the bingo night as part of my Sahara Trek fundraising for Blythe House Hospice.

“I am very much looking forward to the trek, and the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rossendale Trust has been supporting the Buxton and Macclesfield disabled community since the 1970s.

“ Blythe House Hospice is a very worthy cause who do so much for the community.

“We are very lucky to have them.

“If you can’t make the night, please come in and donate at the Blythe House Hospice charity pot inside The Village Store Hayfield.”

The October 17 night will see three rounds of traditional bingo held at the free house pub, and a music bingo round.

Blythe House Hospice has been serving the High Peak since 1989.

There will be over 12 prizes to win, with any leftover prizes auctioned off at the end of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds will also be raised for Buxton and Macclesfield charity The Rossendale Trust, which provides supported living for adults with disabilities.

Susanne Tidswell is the PR and Fundraising officer for The Rossendale Trust.

“We’re so sorry we can’t be there for the Bingo, but we want to say a huge thank you to Alex and everyone involved for organising such a fun evening in support of The Rossendale Trust”, said Susanne.

A similar event earlier in the year fundraised £401.80 for Blythe House Hospice.

“Your generosity helps us continue our work supporting adults with learning disabilities to live as independently as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny raised tonight will make a real difference – good luck and have a brilliant time!"

Prizes include a pedicure from High Peak beautician AJ Beauty by Abby Jane, coffee from Furness Vale roastery Peak Bean, Peak District mineral water from Crag Spring Water and goodies from Bridge Bakehouse in Whaley Bridge.

High Peak Businesses Peak Power Sport, Thornsett Brewery and Swizzels Matlow in New Mills have also pledged prizes.

Leanne Jones is a Community Fundraiser at Chapel-en-le-Frith’s Blythe House Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful to Amber, Alex and the Kinder Lodge for hosting another fantastic bingo night in support of Blythe House Hospice,” said Leanne.

“The last event was a huge success, and it’s wonderful to see our local community come together again for a fun evening.

“Events like these not only bring people together but also help us continue providing vital care and support.

“Thanks to the generosity of those who came last time [£401.80], the money raised was enough to provide 10 hours of specialist support for a family coming to terms with a life-limiting diagnosis. We truly appreciate everyone’s ongoing support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton’s High Peak Comps, WM Howkins Fruit and Veg and The Village Store Hayfield have also donated prizes.

The Kinder Lodge charity bingo night will take place on Friday October 17 at 7:30pm.

Turning up early is recommended to secure a table and avoid disappointment.

If you can’t make the night but wish to support, you can also donate HERE.