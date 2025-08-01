Bricks, builds and big ideas: Buxton’s first brick festival promises a day of family fun

Something exciting is taking shape in Buxton this summer—not in concrete or stone, but in thousands of colourful plastic bricks.

On Saturday, August 9th, the Buxton Crescent Assembly Rooms will play host to the town’s very first Brick Festival, an all-day celebration of creativity, hands-on play, and family-friendly fun. Organised by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, the event is set to bring together local families, LEGO® enthusiasts, builders and collectors for a unique day of imagination and shared experiences.

Tickets are available via the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust Website, the Pump room or on the door during the day.

The festival will run from 10am to 4pm and aims to offer something for everyone. Children can immerse themselves in freestyle build zones hosted by Brick Corner, where they’re free to design and construct whatever their imaginations inspire—from spaceships and castles to dinosaurs and dream homes. Meanwhile, older kids and adults will have the chance to take part in timed challenges and competitions designed to test their skills and creativity.

There’s also plenty to explore beyond building. Guests can admire detailed displays created by expert builders, browse trade stalls packed with collectible sets and rare mini-figures, and even try out introductory robotics kits. Families are encouraged to team up on interactive play tables, where collaborative builds and group challenges will keep all ages entertained.

Organisers say the goal of the event is more than just celebrating bricks. It’s about bringing people together and giving families a chance to connect in a fun, relaxed, and inspiring environment.

“It’s not just about LEGO,” said a spokesperson for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. “It’s about what those little bricks can do—how they can spark a child’s creativity, create shared moments between parents and children, and open doors to problem-solving and learning through play.”

The event is also part of the Trust’s wider mission to make the historic Buxton Crescent more accessible and relevant to the local community. By hosting events like this in the grand surroundings of the Assembly Rooms, the Trust hopes to blend the town’s rich history with its growing appetite for cultural and creative activities.

For many families, the setting will be a highlight in itself. The Georgian-era Assembly Rooms have recently been restored to their former splendour and now offer a stunning backdrop for events like the Brick Festival. With high ceilings, ornate details and a real sense of heritage, the venue provides a charming contrast to the colourful, chaotic energy of thousands of building bricks and eager young builders.

Tickets for the festival are available now online via the Buxton Crescent Experience website or in person at the Pump Room Visitor Centre. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and entry is expected to be popular, so families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. There will also be a limited number of tickets available on the door, space permitting.

In addition to welcoming visitors, the event is still accepting applications from local exhibitors, vendors, and builders who’d like to showcase their work or run a stall. Anyone interested can contact the organisers directly via email at [email protected] or by calling 01298 214 577.

The Buxton Brick Festival offers a rare opportunity to explore creativity, play, and community spirit in one of the town’s most iconic buildings. Whether you’re a seasoned builder, a curious first-timer, or just looking for a memorable day out with the kids, this is an event that promises to be built on fun from the ground up.