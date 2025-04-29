New book tells story of Castleton caving disaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In March 1959, a party of seven experienced cavers set off to explore a newly-discovered chamber in the largely unknown depths of Peak Cavern in Castleton.

What had seemed like a fairly routine afternoon expedition suddenly became a pressing emergency after one of their number found himself stranded and unable to move inside a deep and very narrow shaft.

This new publication provides a fresh account of the frantic attempts to rescue him, culminating in a nationwide appeal which captivated press and public attention in the UK and further afield.

Written by a local solicitor, the book sources contemporary accounts from witnesses and comprises three years' worth of research.