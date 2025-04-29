New book tells story of Castleton caving disaster

By David Ward
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 13:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In March 1959, a party of seven experienced cavers set off to explore a newly-discovered chamber in the largely unknown depths of Peak Cavern in Castleton.

What had seemed like a fairly routine afternoon expedition suddenly became a pressing emergency after one of their number found himself stranded and unable to move inside a deep and very narrow shaft.

This new publication provides a fresh account of the frantic attempts to rescue him, culminating in a nationwide appeal which captivated press and public attention in the UK and further afield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new publication provides a fresh account of the frantic attempts to rescue him, culminating in a nationwide appeal for assistance which gripped press and public attention, both in the UK and further afield.

Written by a local solicitor, the book sources contemporary accounts from witnesses and comprises three years' worth of research.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice