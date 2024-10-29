Local former detective receives rave reviews with fourth book

By James Ellson
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2024, 06:19 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 09:38 BST
Moss Side Detective Inspector turned crime writer James Ellson has written his fourth book in the critically-acclaimed DCI Castle series. Set in Manchester, Base Line starts with a routine case – a traffic accident – but leads to a Russian cell operating in Manchester.

After ten years working for the Metropolitan Police in London, James transferred to Greater Manchester Police. He worked at Stockport, then finished at Moss Side. 'Really,' he says, 'Moss Side finished me.'

Most Popular

His first book The Trail was published in 2020, and the sequel Cold Dawn followed a year later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He now wears three hats of crime writer, smallholder, and speaker to local groups, including book clubs, U3As, gardening groups.

James signing a copy of his new bookplaceholder image
James signing a copy of his new book

James says 'I'm really excited about my new book – Base Line draws on real life events that have captivated the UK.'

Reviews of Base Line

‘Gallops along to a gripping climax. A cracking read.’ (Zoe Sharp)

‘All the authenticity you’d expect from a former DI, but with a command of pace and prose that’s a delightful bonus. Base Line grips from the very start.' (Oliver Harris)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
James's back catalogueplaceholder image
James's back catalogue

‘A gripping and complex story with characters to root for. Completely authentic from the first page.’ (Sarah Ward)

Books are available at local bookshops, online and from

jamesellson.com/product/base-line/

Related topics:ManchesterLondon
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us