Blythe House Hospice brings the festive ‘Buzz’ to Buxton with their Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail!

The countdown to Christmas begins, and Blythe House Hospice is adding extra sparkle and excitement to Buxton this wither with their Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail!

Inspired by the much-loved animated film The Snowman™ and the Snowdog, this enchanting art installation is here to create lasting memories and bring the community together.

Explore this magical adventure featuring 12 uniquely painted sculptures delightfully inspired by Raymond Briggs' cherished Christmas story. Already a hit with thousands of visitors, the trail offers residents and tourists the chance to explore Buxton’s streets, landmarks, and hidden gems with friends, family, and loved ones. As you navigate the town with a map in hand, you’ll explore the magic and uncover these beautifully crafted sculptures, each one a unique work of art.

Maps can be purchased for a minimum suggested donation of £1 from Blythe House Hospice Buxton charity shop, Sacro Lounge Buxton, Poole’s Cavern, The Pump Room, The Palace Hotel, Markovitz Buxton, and the Pavilion Gardens Café, so be sure to get your paws on one!

Ru-Dog in Buxton town centre

This trail has truly brought a ‘buzz’ to Buxton, pulling the community together for a magical experience. “The energy and excitement that the trail has brought to our local town has been phenomenal,” says Sophie Wheeldon, from Blythe House Hospice, Project Manager of the Snowdogs Discover Buxton Art Trail. “The outpouring of support, love, and interaction from the community has truly warmed our hearts. It’s a joy to see how much happiness this trail brings, and has allowed us here at Blythe House Hospice to grow the awareness of our care and services so we can be here for more people in our communities who need us.”

Those wishing to bring a piece of the magic home can purchase exclusive Snowdogs merchandise through Blythe House Hospice’s website: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogs-merch/

As the season wraps up, the 12 large Snowdog sculptures will be auctioned off on Thursday 19th December at The Palace Hotel, Buxton, with proceeds going to Blythe House Hospice. Bidding is open online for those who want to take one of these stunning pieces home and support the hospice further: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogs-auction/

The trail is live until 15th December, so don’t miss your chance to dive into the spirit of the season, mark your calendars and save a date in your diary to explore the magic this winter!

Buxton Football Club with Candy Cane

Snowdogs Discover Buxton Art Trail is created by Wild in Art, in collaboration with Snowdog Enterprises Ltd (a Penguin Random House Children’s company), and proudly supported by Markovitz Ltd, all in aid of Blythe House Hospice.

For more information on this enchanting adventure, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogsdiscoverbuxton

To stay up to date with the latest news and information from the trail, follow the Snowdogs Facebook group!