August bank holiday family fun at Barn Farm Campsite in Birchover
From Noon on SATURDAY 24 AUG - Teas, Coffees and Cakes served by Blythe House Hospice
Vintage lorry! (as seen on TV’s Bangers and Cash) – displayed by W. H. Ratcliffe Haulage LTD, near Burton on Trent
Children’s Party Bus, Cosy Nose Candle Company, Homemade Dog Treats &, Keyrings by Jessica Raising funds for Explorers Ghana Visit, Crafty Green Fingers - Plants and Hand Knits, Crafts by Zoe, Crazy Nanny Crafts, Gully Mouse & Friends (from Gulliver’s Kingdom), PTA Festival stall - Glitter, Facepaints, Birchover Youth Club – Coconut Shy and Flower Garlands, Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defibrillator
4.00 pm - Loopy Lou – Walkabout Magic
5.30 pm – Punch and Judy Show (in the Gala Tent)
Evening - LIVE MUSIC - RIVERS - energetic rock/indie/Brit pop covers band
From noon on SUNDAY 25 AUG - Teas, Coffees and Cakes served by Blythe House Hospice
Children’s Party Bus, Crafts by Zoe, Crazy Nanny Crafts, Cosy Nose Candle Company, Homemade Dog Treats &, Keyrings by Jessica, Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defibrillator
Vintage lorry! (as seen on TV’s Bangers and Cash) - displayed by W. H. Ratcliffe Haulage LTD, near Burton on Trent
Small vintage steam traction machines (tbc)
Birchover Youth Club – Coconut Shy and Flower Garlands, Crafty Green Fingers - Plants and Hand Knits, PTA Festival stall (Glitter hair, Facepaints), MUSIC - Ukelele Eric – songs to amuse and entertain!
From 3.00 pm - Kris Katchit – Stilt Walker and Balloon modelling
Pigs in Caskets Hog Roast – approx. 5.30 pm
Evening - LIVE MUSIC – Back to Winnipeg – hits from the 80s to present day with a punk rock twist followed by Samson 65 -Darren and Molly - Ultimate Party Duo!
Dog Friendly site
We do have an undercover marquee for the evening music should the weather be unsettled
Some stalls will be CASH only
Children must be supervised at all times
Horse and Jockey Mobile Bar, Butty Box Breakfasts, Fast Food, Pizza, Stalls, Fun for all the Family!
For further details see https://www.barnfarmcamping.com
