Artisan Christmas Market at The Palace Hotel 16th & 17th November

Get into the festive spirit and find some unique handmade gifts at The Palace Hotel's artisan market on Saturday 16th November from 12.00pm to 8pm and Sunday 17th November from 10am to 2pm. Food and drink will be available and there will be seasonal songs from Buxton Community Choir.

The Palace Hotel's Artisan Market will offer a broad range of hand made and unusual seasonal gifts and decorations by local artists and artisans. Whether it's a Christmas wreath, a one of a kind tree ornament, unique greetings cards, delicious festive jams and chutneys or a hand crafted piece of jewellery, there's sure to be something for even that most difficult to buy for person!.

Buxton Community Choir will be singing at 4.00pm on Saturday, and there will be seasonal drinks and snacks available.

If you are a local artist and would like to take part, there are still a limited number of stalls available. For more details contact [email protected] or call 01298 767000