Artisan Christmas Market at The Palace Hotel 16th & 17th November
The Palace Hotel's Artisan Market will offer a broad range of hand made and unusual seasonal gifts and decorations by local artists and artisans. Whether it's a Christmas wreath, a one of a kind tree ornament, unique greetings cards, delicious festive jams and chutneys or a hand crafted piece of jewellery, there's sure to be something for even that most difficult to buy for person!.
Buxton Community Choir will be singing at 4.00pm on Saturday, and there will be seasonal drinks and snacks available.
If you are a local artist and would like to take part, there are still a limited number of stalls available. For more details contact [email protected] or call 01298 767000