Stunning images by High Peak photographer on display in Buxton and New Mills

Andrew Brooks, who has been involved in photography for around 25 years, recently made the move from Manchester to New Mills and has been enjoying exploring the area and capturing images of its varied landscape.

A selection of Andrew’s images of Buxton are currently on display at the town’s Gallery in the Gardens, with another range being displayed in shop windows in New Mills as part of the Art Trail taking place during New Mills Festival.

With such amazing architecture and scenery in the High Peak and Hope Valley, Andrew admits he is often spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding where to photograph.

Andrew's shot of Buxton Crescent and the Devonshire Dome

"Buxton is looking so good at the moment,” the 44-year-old said. “As a photographer seeing the Crescent as it is all lit up and well looked after, its an absolute treat to photograph.

"People all around the country need to know how amazing it looks.”

He added: “I’ve always been drawn to the Peak District. I had a really good sense of the Hope Valley and Castleton and Edale before but I’m starting to get to know that area beyond Buxton and further down in the Peak District a bit more. It’s really interesting, all the beautiful landscapes down there where it’s a bit more rolling countryside.”

One of Andrew's shots of The Crescent, Buxton

And when asked where his favourite place locally has been to photograph so far, there was only one answer.

"I always go back to Castleton, that’s kind of the the base of Mam Tor” Andrew said. “I did a whole project spending a year going to this one little patch of the Hope Valley in all weathers and I think that means a lot because I’ve really got to know that and seen the seasons changing and the different light. So that’s a place I always enjoy going back to and that means a lot to me.”

Andrew’s images of Buxton are on display daily at The Gallery in the Gardens, Pavilion Gardens, alongside other members of the High Peak Artists group.

"You’ve got that area of The Crescent, the Dome, the opera house and the park – I just really wanted to focus in on that area because the architecture is just so stunning, he said.”

A stunning shot of the sun setting over Buxton Opera House during the Buxton International Festival. Photo - Andrew Brooks

His images of New Mills will be in display in shop windows throughout the town as part of the art trail and he will also have a display in Spring Bank Arts Centre on the final weekend of the festival on September 25 and 26.

For more information on Andrew and his work, see his website at https://www.andrewbrooksartist.com/.