Derbyshire Open Arts festival returns to venues across the High Peak

Derbyshire Open Arts will some 217 artists open their doors to 62 venues on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29,giving curious onlookers an insight into their working practices.

The event offers an enjoyable experience with a wide range of original work, and a unique opportunity to meet and talk to the artists themselves in a relaxed atmosphere.

Pete Singer, who chairs the organising committee, said: “This is a free event where our brilliant Derbyshire artists and makers look forward to exhibiting, selling and talking to you about their work.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Peak Vision Arts collective in Chapel will be exhibiting their work at the No 89 community venue as part of Derbyshire Open Arts.

“Artists from every corner of Derbyshire are preparing to open their doors and share a wide range of techniques. We have specialists in printmaking, painting, jewellery, drawing, textiles, ceramics, metalwork and much, much more.”

In Buxton, there are five places to check out, with landscape artist Mark Brighton exhibiting in Isla Fine Art at the Colonnade, Rebecca Clitheroe showing off her Hidden Histories architectural drawings at the Cavendish Arcade, and mixed media painter Lin Cheung opening her studio on Corbar Road.

Pam Smart, Kathryn Watson, and Sarah Moley will be staging a joint studio show on Nunsfield Road, and Sandra Orne and Natasha Braithwaite holding another on Rock Bank.

Up the road in Chapel, jewellery designer Colette Hazelwood will be opening her home on Hillside, and Emma Hoten will be showing her oil paintings in a studio on the Wash.

Winner of the Derbyshire Trophy 2019 - 'A Winter Walk' by Carl Longmate

The pick of the bunch might be Peak Vision Arts, a group of artists living and working in and around the town, all inspired by the natural beauty of the High Peak. Their showcase takes place in the high street community venue @89 which also promises visitors homemade treats in its café.

There are three stops on the trail in Whaley, with cinematic textile portrait artist Tracey Coverley holding court on Lower Macclesfield Road, and Tamsin Cunningham and Elizabeth Swift exhibiting a range of mixed media and textiles at studios on New Horwich Road.

A house on Whaley Lane will be playing host to four artists at once: jewellery maker Rosie Kent, mixed media artist Rob Wilson, embroidery and appliqué interiors artist Sally Wilson, and Son of Son, who draws everything from fantastical animals to brutal graphic otherworldly landscapes.

New Mills looks likely to be a hotspot too, with a house on Mellor Road accommodating textiles from Anne Humberstone, jewellery from Jenny Rothwell, paintings by Ruth Marsden, ceramics by Jo Basnett, and printmaker David Hoodith.

A short walk away at the Providence Church, there will be ceramics by Penny Withers, landscape paintings by Carl Longmate, paintings and prints by Cath Dunn, photography from Andrew Brooks, watercolours from Emma Sidwell, and jewellery by Adele Kime.

Elsewhere in town, you will find landscape paintings by Alison Vasey, craftworks from the Textile House, textiles and mixed media work by Joanna Allen, and contemporary oil paintings by Harry Frost.

In Hayfield, there are exhibits planned at Elephantstones Gallery, Ashlar Studio, Bank Vale Paper Mill, and the Loft, plus the Pottery and Pine Studio nearby in Birch Vale.

For full details of all the artists and exhibitions involved, and ways to plan your weekend route, visit derbyshireopenarts.co.uk.