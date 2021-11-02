Call for entries into Derbyshire Open Arts Festival 2022

Ceramics artist Jo Basnett is a festival regular.

Artists and makers who wish to enter the annual event need to arrange a venue anywhere within Derbyshire where they can stage a free public showcase for their work over the weekend of May 28-29.

The festival aims to advance public understanding of creative work, give artists professional development opportunities and a shop window for discerning customers.

A spokesman for the organising group said: “Artists and crafts people open their studios to the public or exhibit with others in a combined venue such as a village hall, art gallery, or your own garden shed or front room.

Painter Ben Sherwin shows a work in progress during a Derbyshire Open Arts weekend.

“It gives visitors an opportunity to see the breadth of art that is created in Derbyshire, to meet the creators and to purchase or commission works direct from the maker.”

They added: “It’s good to have something to work towards, propel yourself to a higher level of production, look at your work through other people’s eyes and share that journey with other artists.”

Organisers hope next year’s event will be the biggest yet, continuing the upward stroke in the number of participants.

In 2019, some 230 individuals and groups exhibited work across the county from Glossop to Egginton.

Around 260 signed up in 2020 before the festival was cancelled and turned into an online campaign instead.

The festival’s return in physical form will no doubt be welcome to many artists, with finances in the sector particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Derbyshire Open Arts continues to be funded entirely by artists' subscriptions and is run by volunteers.

It is a formally constituted organisation which exists solely for its members who are artists, artisans, arts organisations, galleries and other county residents with a keen interest in the arts.

Anyone looking to participate in 2022 must complete the application form by Wednesday, January 12, with details of the proposed venue, the work on show and images and video which can be used in print or online promotions.