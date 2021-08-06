Buxton's Green Man Gallery celebrates centenary of Pinnacle Club

The Pinnacle Club is a UK based club of women climbers and to mark the group’s centenary a special exhibtion is taking place at the Green Man Gallery on Hardwick Square.

Suzanne Pearson, a climber and artist from the High Peak, is one of those whose work is on display.

She said: “The club is celebrating its centenary having formed in 1921 when there was little opportunity for women to explore the outdoors.

Five of the exhibiting artists: Suzanne Pearson, Margaret Clennett, Maria Cristina Gardiner, Sue Logan, Jessie Leong

"This exhibition shows a variety of paintings and photography by its artists, as well as the history over the past one hundred years, journals, a time line and a fascinating collection of miniature original paintings on dinner menus.”

The Pinnacle Club Centenary Project, supported by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Trust and the British Library, aims to preserve and share the rich history of the Pinnacle Club through voices, images, films and events.

Currently showing as a guest exhibition at The Green Man Gallery is a unique collection of art by twelve past and present members of The Pinnacle Club for women climbers.

Suzanne said: “The exhibition hopes to inspire young women and girls to enjoy adventure activities and will appeal to everyone interested in the outdoors.”

In addition to purchasing artwork, there is also the opportunity to buy books written by club members; in particular a new publication of Josephine Scarr’s Four Miles High; an account of Himalayan expeditions in the early 1960’s by Pinnacle climbers determined to climb new peaks.

Also available are signed copies of Gwen Moffatt’s autobiography Space Below My Feet.

Other events being run to mark the Pinnacle Club’s nationwide anniversary include an expedition to Kyrgyzstan, which has been postponed until 2022 and a celebration dinner, which was planned for January 2021, will hopefully take place in 2022.

The free exhibition runs until Wednesday August 25.

The Green Man Gallery is open daily between 10.30am and 4.30pm, excluding Thursdays when it is closed.