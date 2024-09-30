'Art-en-le-Frith' comes to Chapel-en-le-Frith this October

By Wendy Ruddick
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:07 BST
'Art-en-le-Frith' Art Exhibition, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The annual art exhibition for the 'Art-en-le-Frith' art group will be held at No 89, Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 OJD on the weekend of Saturday 12 and Sunday, 13 October.

Opening hours for the exhibition by amateur artists will be:

Saturday 10.00am - 4.00pm

Sunday 11.00am - 3pm

Paintings will be on sale - so why not come and have a look and perhaps find a painting to buy.

If you are interested in joining a mixed ability, lively, sociable art group there are vacancies at present. Talk to one of the members at the exhibition and perhaps come along for a taster session.

The group meets on a Monday afternoon from 1pm at No 89 where the exhibition is being held.

Tea and coffee available.

