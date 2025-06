Nmtc

New Mills Tennis Club are looking for new members this season.

The club has 3 new all weather courts and offers a full programme of junior and adult coaching plus social and team tennis.

There is an inclusive approach and all abilities are welcome.

Anyone interested should look for us on social media. Introductory membership offers are available.