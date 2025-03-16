Annual art trail calls all to celebrate The Billerettes!
Can you believe it? This July, Bill Weston and his Billerettes troupe are marking an incredible 50 years of performing after first taking to the streets during the 1975 Buxton Carnival.
Funny Wonders invite the town to join in thanking, celebrating, and showing love and appreciation for, the Billerettes and all they have brought to the town over the past 50 years, by displaying a flowerpot creation in their image as part of the Buxton Flowerpot Trail.
“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the Billerettes during this year’s flowerpot trail. Is any community day complete without them? We’d love, on their 50th anniversary, for the whole town to be awash with them.” says Funny Wonders’ project manager, Ali Quas-Cohen.
The fun-filled, family-friendly trail returns in 2025 thanks to a grant from the High Peak Borough Council Councillor Initiative Fund. It will run during July and August, alongside Buxton’s summer festivals, and simply aims to bring a smile to those walking around the town. All households, businesses, schools and community groups are invited to get involved. Creations can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from the pavement / public walkways.
"If you’re getting involved for the first time, we ask that you don’t buy new pots – it’s all about finding creative uses for old resources. We’ll be running workshops where you can pick-up some old pots for free, including at the Buxton Spring Fair on 5th May, and the Rotary Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens on 31st May.”
The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday, 22 June so there’s plenty of time to plan your creation.
Find out more about the Billerettes and the Flowerpot Trail on the Funny Wonders website: https://funnywonders.org.uk/2025/02/22/buxton-flowerpot-trail-2025-plans/.
If you have any questions or would like to help promote the trail, email [email protected].