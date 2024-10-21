An interview with Olivier Award-winning Nicoll Entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olivier Award-winning Nicoll Entertainment founders Oliver Royds and Nick Brooke are at the forefront of children’s entertainment and responsible for creating some of the most innovative family-friendly theatre productions of the past decade.

Could you tell us a bit about you and how you came to start Nicoll Entertainment?OR: I’ve been producing West End and family theatre shows for a long time, and share an office with numerous other producers, including Nick. Nick has been a pioneer in putting on children’s theatre over evening theatre shows and we found we were bidding for the same children’s stories and titles, so it made sense to come together to collaborate.

Why do you feel it is so important to bring theatre to children?OR: Every child should have the opportunity to see live theatre, it’s crucial to their development seeing the act of play live in front of them. It allows their imagination to grow, and is the grassroots of the theatre industry inspiring the next generation to come.

NB: Pantomime used to often be a child’s first introduction to live theatre and now the offering is much broader with family theatre having built up so well over the last few decades, it is vital for children to be introduced to live theatre as they are ‘the audience of tomorrow’ for all theatre beyond this initial offering, how else can the industry nurture its future audience?

How do you capture children’s attention for a period of time?OR: It’s crucial not to underestimate the attention span of children, key elements are visually exciting, fun and taking them on a journey- it helps having a 40ft T-Rex!

How does live family entertainment differ from recorded entertainment like TV and movies?OR: It Is very different. Screens of today are inescapable and have become a major part of a child’s early development with unknown results later on- nothing can replace live entertainment, family and friends sharing a collective experience together.

NB: Live Theatre is unbeatable in terms of the connection it makes with its audience there and then in the room. Other mediums are also vital, but the live experience is like no other, the connection and interaction cannot be matched.

Are there any challenges to creating children’s theatre shows?OR: Any production comes with challenges but with the right story can be a cut above the mass market of TV screens and content. A strong brand helps, and to do it well takes a lot of time, energy and money making a great product.

Nicoll is behind the incredible puppets for your recent Olivier Award-winning show Dinosaurs Live, and The Tiger Who Came To Tea among others. How useful are puppets for bringing these tales to life and conveying stories to children?

OR: Puppetry is a fantastic way to tell stories. War Horse cemented puppetry on the stage and was at the forefront of storytelling within that art form. It can be so expressive and incredibly inspiring to see

NB: Puppets are vital to the offering as you can do so much more with a puppet and the puppeteer’s immense talent, with a puppet you can create a ‘Live T-Rex…’ a Live ‘Tiger… ‘A Giant..’ ‘A Mouse…’ which enables belief to be suspended in a Live environment that is much more powerful and real than something that is on a screen.

You have four shows on tour at the moment. What is it like taking shows around the country and what are the audiences’ reactions?

OR: The kids’ reactions are priceless, we pride ourselves in producing live theatre that children and adults are experiencing from the same standing point, they share their reactions together on the same level. We’ve also been touring the show in many other languages depending on the country, which has also been really rewarding.

NB: It is always a challenge logistically to do this and exhausting for the team but the pay off is the audience reaction, it never fails to amaze and gratify us how strongly the audience reacts to our shows, again bringing Dinosaurs to Life or the favourite book at bedtime being made real, happily our sales indicate we must be getting something right but we also must be aware that we need to respect the audience and learn from them in terms of reaction and what works (and what might not work so well) our respect for the audience is the ultimate responsibility, without them there would be no Nicoll.

Dinosaur World Live will be coming to Buxton Opera House from Thursday 21 – Saturday 23 August 2025: https://nicollentertainment.com/