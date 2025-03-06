All Aboard! The Shakespeare Express celebrates 40 years, Railway 200, and 186 years of Derby Station

The Shakespeare Express marks its 40th anniversary of its inaugural run in 2025, coinciding with the bicentenary of the birth of the modern railway and the 186th anniversary of Derby station opening.

An Historic Express

Since its inaugural journey in 1985, The Shakespeare Express has captured the imagination of passengers with its authentic steam-hauled journeys between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon. In 2024, the route was expanded to include two departures from Derby to open this train to more passengers than ever before.

With four departures from Derby in 2025, the first on Sunday 27th April, this train offers a unique opportunity to experience the romance of steam train travel while passing through the East Midlands and onto the Warwickshire countryside from the comfort of your seat. Tourist Class tickets offer passengers a seat at a table for 4, while those looking for something special, whether for a birthday, anniversary or celebration, can opt for Pullman, where passengers are served a Full English Breakfast and Afternoon Tea, with tea and coffee, at their seat as they relax in the plush surroundings of their authentic Pullman car.

A Table for 4 in one of our Tourist carriages on The Shakespeare Express.

Railway 200

The Shakespeare Express coincides with Railway 200, marking 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, heralded as the world’s first modern railway. The Shakespeare Express will form part of Vintage Trains celebrations for this historic milestone, including the 3rd August departure coinciding with The Greatest Gathering. Alongside The Shakespeare Express, other longer distance trains to places such as York and Scarborough will call at Derby station.

Derby: 186 Years of History

In 2025, Derby station celebrates its 186th anniversary. First opened in 1839, the decision by the Midland Railway to base its headquarters here, made the town a busy node of the rail network. Falling on the London to Manchester route, meant that the station saw named express trains such as ‘The Palatine’, ‘The Peaks Express’ and ‘The Waverley’ to name a few. Following nationalisation, the town saw the Railway Technical Centre built a short distance from the station, with British Rail describing it as the largest railway research complex in the world.

7029 'Clun Castle' hauling the inaugural Shakespeare Express on the 8th June 1985.

Join us Onboard

Tickets for The Shakespeare Express in its 40th anniversary year from Derby are now on sale. Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this scenic steam hauled journey through the East Midlands and on to the Warwickshire countryside. For more details, visit www.vintagetrains.co.uk or call 0121 708 4960.

About The Shakespeare Express

Operated by Vintage Trains, The Shakespeare Express is a mainline train hauled by historic steam locomotives with authentic carriages from the 1960s. With its beautifully restored locomotives and option for Pullman dining service onboard, the service continues to delight railway enthusiasts and newcomers alike.