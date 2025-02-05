Adventurous new drama: 'One Night in Buxton'

Over the weekend of 1 and 2 of February, audiences at the Pavilion Arts Centre were treated to a magical mystery tour of the Peak District via ‘One Night in Buxton’, a play with music, courtesy of local writer and composer, Clare O’Neill.

The production taps into the secrets, folklore and myths associated with the area. Director Kitty Randle draws from the wellspring of talent in Buxton and its environs, working with an impressively large cast.

The plot focused on four young people who turned their back on the modern world, abandoning smart phones and money to race across the Derbyshire Peaks. Suddenly a black moon plunged everything into darkness. The four adventurers were tasked with collecting fragments of the snow moon to restore the cycle of nature. What started out as a sort of games show became an urgent quest to ensure the survival of the earth.

The four were aided by cheeky little spirits, the Hobbs. They visited Poole’s Cavern, presided over by the custodian Frank (Robert Harrison) and the house of the keeper of St. Ann’s Well, Martha Norton (a fine study in grumpiness by Charlotte Dallinson). The journey ended in a climb to Solomon’s Temple.

The end of the quest: Temiloluwa Shobo sings beautifully against the backdrop of Soloman's Temple

The four main characters were differentiated well. Oliver Moody portrayed Stan in a lively manner as a would-be alpha male and know-all with his watchword ‘I can sort this’. He clashed with feisty Bess (confidently played by Chloe Alexander) and their interactions created much humour. Isabelle Stevens conveyed Marge’s diffidence and tendency to panic effectively, and Bethan Pollard was a good foil as her loyal supporter. Molly O’Neill, acting the role of the earth goddess Anu, had a majestic presence and a powerful singing voice. The Hobbs, some of whom had cameo parts, were delightful. Henry Hazelhurst, as stand in narrator, did sterling work, adding some comic touches.

Clare’s music was evocative and created a mystical atmosphere mirroring mysterious events. There were also some toe-tapping numbers. I particularly liked the theme song ‘One Night in Buxton’ with its apt second line ‘One night in the rain…’ Much credit must be given to the forty members of the Buxton School of Performing Arts for their fabulous singing and dancing. The small band (Oli Lukasik, Will Rhodes and Molly O’Neill) led by Clare also deserve praise.

One of the strengths of the show was the amazing set (another triumph for Vicki Smith after her success with ‘Rumpelstiltskin). The changing locations were conveyed by back projections. The final scene where the snow moon was reclaimed and it rose over Solomon’s Temple was visually stunning, enhanced by the dream-like dancing of four girls in floating white costumes like Naiads. The lighting (designed by Matt Cowen) added to the magical quality of the mood.

The four adventurers come to connect with the earth, the past and each other. At the heart of the play is a message about how crucial teamwork and cooperation are. There is also a timely focus on the importance of ensuring the survival of the planet.

The race begins: Isabelle Stevens (Marge); Chloe Alexander (Bess); Bethan Pollard (Heather); Oliver Moody (Stan)

The staging of this imaginative community production could only have been possible with Arts Council Funding. It gave the cast a marvellous opportunity to work together in a professional context. I left the Arts Centre having been entertained and, thanks to Clare’s research, having learnt a great deal about the unique place that is Buxton. I also felt uplifted by the final message of hope about the healing of the earth.

