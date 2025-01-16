A magical new production that celebrates the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New community production from Buxton Opera House playing from 1 - 2 February 2025

This February, Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre will be presenting an original community production, One Night in Buxton, which inspired by the enchanting folklore of Buxton and the High Peak.

Written and composed by local musical director, Clare O’Neill; and directed by local theatre maker and production director, Kitty Randle; One Night in Buxton promises to be a captivating and original show by the talented team who brought you Keeper of the Books at Pavilion Arts Centre last year.

The play blends light-hearted humour, adventure, song and dance, encapsulating the essence of Buxton, the wonderful Poole’s Cavern, St. Ann’s Well and Solomon’s Temple, as well as colourful characters from local history.

Taking inspiration from the BBC’s smash-hit television show Race Across the World, One Night in Buxton follows the story of four intrepid adventurers, ‘Stan’, ‘Heather’, ‘Marge’ and ‘Bess’, who embark on a seemingly simple challenge: to race across the Derbyshire Peaks without the aid of smartphones, money, or modern comforts. But their journey quickly spirals into a fantastical quest as the seasons change, and a mysterious darkness descends upon the Peaks.

Some of the characters themselves are also based on some of the best-known stories and folklore in Derbyshire. ‘Frank’, named after Frank Redfern, who became the first official custodian of Poole’s Cavern in 1853; ‘Martha’, named after Martha Norton who famously worked as the well woman for 50 years at St. Ann’s Well; ‘Anu’ the Goddess of Earth, in which ‘Anu’s Nemeton’ was thought to be the original name for St. Ann’s Well; and the ‘Hobs’, based on elvish creatures rumoured to secretly help children with the chores, with some of them being a little more mischievous than others.

Clare O’Neill explains further about how these local stories and its surroundings inspired this production:

“Being given the opportunity to write a play and compose music about Buxton was exciting and interesting. The landscape and environment of Buxton lends itself so well to a play rooted in nature. I was able to research the folklore around Buxton and learnt many new things along the way; I hope many local people will come and see the performance and learn something new about the wonderful place we live.”

The original music composed by O’Neill will also reflect the wonderful rich tapestry we live amongst, showcasing a variety of catchy, memorable tunes, as well as more reflective atmospheric music, which is all played live by a wonderful ensemble of young people and community members.

“The themes of kindness and working together are something I feel is absent from a huge amount of the media we consume today,” says O’Neill, “and I wanted to make sure my writing had these themes running through the heart of it. […] I feel this play really reflects the spirit of Buxton.”

Under the direction of Randle, who was the long-time Artistic Director at REC Youth Theatre Group in Buxton, the cast and chorus in this production are all proud local people who are enjoying discovering the magic we all have within, and the love they have for their town and local area. The community cast will also be joined by members of Buxton School of Performing Arts.

Kitty Randle expressed her excitement in working on this project, and explains how community is at the very core of this production:

“As a local creative member of the community, [Clare O’Neill] is creating such beautiful magic with this piece and has created something that is for the whole community, young, old, families. Her research into folklore and the history of Buxton is weaved deeply in the play and I have learnt so much already."

"The Buxton School of Performing Arts bring spellbinding vocals to the piece as well as movement and dance. Working with Clare is really inspiring, she works incredibly hard and creates with skill and knows the audience and is so thoughtful to their experience.”

This community production has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Arts Council England, enabling opportunities for early career performers to gain professional experience.

One Night in Buxton will be playing at the Pavilion Arts Centre from Saturday 1 – Sunday 2 February 2025.

Tickets can be booked at Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre by calling 01298 72190 or via the website.