A Choral Christmas in Leek

Join The Phoenix Singers and Young Phoenix as we celebrate A Choral Christmas at All Saints Church in Leek.

On Saturday 14th December 2024 at 5pm, Young Phoenix and The Phoenix Singers will raise the roof with a selection of Christmas favourites, new and old.

Following a sold out October concert, “A Choral Christmas” hopes to inspire and delight with a wide choice of Christmas music and festive readings, and even a little audience participation. Starting at 5pm will help to ensure it is a truly family friendly performance, as some of the Young Phoenix choir are as young as 6!

“A Choral Christmas” will take place on the 14th of December at 5pm, in the beautifully lit All Saints Church in Leek, a stunning Grade 1 listed Church on Compton, (ST13 5PT) the perfect backdrop for such an uplifting event. Tickets are £10 for adults and £2 for under 18s. Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are available via www.phoenixsingersleek.co.uk, choir members or by calling 01538 388900.

Registered charity number: 1085474