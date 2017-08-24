Working horses and wheelbarrow stunts

Visitors to Hope Show on August bank holiday Monday can expect to see a number of new attractions. There will be a demonstration by Westfield Working Horses who have been trained to pull old-fashioned implements which would have been used on farms before tractors. The Red Barrows from Bonsall will show how a wheelbarrow and a good sense of humour is all that is needed to bring the spectacle of the Red Arrows airborne display team to Hope Show. The Young Farmers will be entertaining crowds with their tractor pull and, as always, the Pennine Foxhounds will grace the main ring.

The show takes place on Marsh Lane, Hope, on August 28.

For more details, visit www.hopeshow.co.uk