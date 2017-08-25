Wonder Stuff pair Miles and Erica announce new tour dates

Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls will play live in Retford and Sheffield next month as part of their new UK tour.

The Wonder Stuff pair are back on tour in support of their album, We Came Here To Work, and will be at The Greystones in Sheffield on September 21 and Retford Community Centre on September 23.

Having celebrated The Wonder Stuff’s 30th anniversary last year, the duo decided to head into calmer waters this year by returning to their acoustic project.

Miles said: “As much as I love rocking out with the band, there is a side to me that enjoys a more relaxed approach to making music.

“Erica and I have been touring as an acoustic duo for 10 years now and we thought it was about time we added some new material”.

“The music that The Wonder Stuff makes is for nights out with your friends.

“What Erica and I have hopefully done with We Came Here To Work, is made music for nights spent at home in more genteel company.”

Tickets for the tour are available now at http://thewonderstuff.co.uk/