WIN: Tickets to see Micky Flanagan back at Sheffield Arena on June 24

Comedy star Micky Flanagan is celebrating his recent record-breaking appearances at Sheffield Arena with a return this month - and you could see him for FREE.

We have five pairs of tickets to be won to see his An Another Fing Tour which is back on Saturday, June 24.

It is hot on the heels of his two sell-out shows at Sheffield Arena last month which played to rave reviews and over 24,000 fans - breaking the venue’s capacity record for a comedy show, now standing at 12,231.

Following a phenomenal demand for tickets Flanagan is back and the show is just over a week away.

This tour follows his record breaking Back In The Game tour of 2013 which took in an incredible 129 shows - making it the biggest comedy tour in the world that year - having sold an unbelievable 500,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland alone.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for Micky Flanagan’s An Another Fing’ Tour at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, June 24 - priced £33.60 and £39.20, including booking fee. Buy in person from the box office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS

For a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to see Micky Flanagan’s An Another Fing’ Tour at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, June 24, enter our free prize draw by email or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk with #JPcompMF in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompMF tweets.

Micky Flanagan

Deadline is Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions