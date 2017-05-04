WIN! Family ticket to Jurassic Kingdom

Jurassic Kingdom: Where Dinosaurs Come To Life, is an extraordinary, new animatronic experience, which will see life-sized dinosaurs taking over Birmingham Botanical Gardens later this month.

From May 20 - June 4, visitors will be transported back to a time when dinosaurs ruled the earth and thanks to our competition you and your family could be there to enjoy it.

In a UK first, over 30 true-to-life dinosaur models and installations will tkae over the 15 stunning acres of gardens, ready to roar, spit and snarl at those brave enough to get up close and personal.

Diplodocus heads will poke 16 metres above the ground amongst the tree canopy as Triceratops escort their young through the bushes beneath. The ear-piercing screeches of the Pterosaurus will alert visitors to the danger in the skies above and guests must be wary of the spitting defence of the Pachycephalousaurus, in case he lurks around the next corner.

And wherever you are in Jurassic Kingdom, you’re never far from the most famous dinosaur of them all - the Tyrannosaurus Rex, meausuring a whopping 18 metres from head to tail.

After an exciting trek around the twisting trails of Jurassic Kingdom, younger visitors will be encouraged to pick up their brushes and become budding archeologists in the excavation area, where a T-Rex skeleton lurks just beneath the surface, waiting to be discovered.

To buy tickets and for information on other upcoming venues visit www.jurassickingdom.uk