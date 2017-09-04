Whitwell Festival is back and bigger than ever

Described as Derbyshire’s best kept secret’ the Whitwell Festval takes place this weekend.

This year sees the Whitwell Festival celebrating it’s ninth year and heading the line-up are Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Headsticks, Treebeard, Slade UK, Steel City Rhythm, Attila The Stockbroker and Karl Phillips & The Rejects.

In all, more than 25 bands have been confirmed so far.

And it’s not just all about music.

In the past there have been workshops for the children, belly dancing flash mobs, medieval displays, and stalls selling anything from blow-up guitars to hippy beads.

This year sees the Third Stage blossoming into spoken word performances from host Sophie Sparham, north Nottinghamshire’s very own Shireoaks bard.

There will also be a real ale bar.

The festival runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2guG9uR